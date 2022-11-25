Firestone Walker Brewing Company Mocha Dolce Get it

Style: Stout

Brewmaster Matt Brynildson at Firestone Walker says this nitro stout “tastes like your favorite latte.” Made with coffee, cocoa nibs, and vanilla beans, this beer is a nice black color with a tight nitrogen head. Chocolate and vanilla are what you smell first along with some coffee. Drinking it, this smooth stout gives you smooth vanilla and chocolate with some slightly bitter coffee at the end.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Seasonal

