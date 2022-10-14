Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Firestone Walker Brewing Company Parabolita
184
Courtesy image 12 / 184

Firestone Walker Brewing Company Parabolita

Get it

Style: Stout

This salted caramel stout is the first canned vintage beer from Firestone Walker as well as the first release in the Parabolita series. The beer was created by combining a Parabola imperial stout (aged in bourbon barrels for a year) with Velvet Merkin, a barrel-aged milk stout. Then for good measure, Firestone added vanilla beans, cocoa nibs, and sea salt. The beer pours as black as a moonless night with a big head of tan foam. It has aromas of salted caramel and chocolate cookies. Tasting notes include dark chocolate, sweet salted caramel, vanilla, and some mild bitterness.

ABV: 9.2%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink