Firestone Walker Brewing Company Wookey Jack Get it

Style: IPA

For the first time in six years, Firestone Walker is rereleasing Wookey Jack. This three-time gold medal winner at the Great American Beer Festival (for American-Style Black Ale) is, in the words of brewmaster Matt Brynildson, “gnarly on the outside, yet refined on the inside.” This Black Rye IPA has aromas of dark malts and coffee. Take a taste and you’ll get malted grains and dank hops with some bitterness. And if you miss it this time, don’t worry, it’ll be back. As Brynildson says, “The Wookey never dies—it just hibernates.”

ABV: 8.3%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!