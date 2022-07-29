Firestone Walker Hopnosis IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Firestone Walker‘s brewer Matt Brynildson says the Cryo Hops used in Hopnosis are designed to provide more intense hop flavor and aroma. This West Coast-style IPA pours a clear golden with some nice bubbles. Take a smell and you’ll find orange and pineapple. There are flavors of white grape, lemon zest, and crackers with some hoppy bitterness toward the end.

ABV: 6.7%

Availability: Year Round

