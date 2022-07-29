Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Firestone Walker Hopnosis IPA

Style: IPA

Firestone Walker‘s brewer Matt Brynildson says the Cryo Hops used in Hopnosis are designed to provide more intense hop flavor and aroma. This West Coast-style IPA pours a clear golden with some nice bubbles. Take a smell and you’ll find orange and pineapple. There are flavors of white grape, lemon zest, and crackers with some hoppy bitterness toward the end. 

ABV: 6.7% 

Availability: Year Round

