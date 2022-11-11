Fonta Flora Brewery Nebo Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

Fonta Flora got its start in Morganton, North Carolina in 2013. A year later, the brewery won its first gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival. This pilsner gets its name from the town of Nebo where the brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm taproom and brewhouse are located. Nebo is a clear gold with a big head of frothy white foam. Take a sniff and you’ll get bright fresh grains and grass notes. A Pilsner bite comes when you take a sip, followed by a toasted grain flavor and a smooth finish.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!