ForeLand Beer Sunstone Lager Get it

Style: Lager

ForeLand‘s ascension to a brewery of note in Oregon has been a swift one. Last year, it snagged Best New Brewery at the Oregon Beer Awards. This year, they were named Oregon Brewer of the Year. If you can’t get out to wine country, you can always visit their taproom in Portland. The brewery’s Sunstone Lager is a light straw hue with a pale haze. Take a sniff and you’ll get an aroma of salt water and floral hops. It’s a complex lager with notes of guava and herbs.

ABV: 4.4%

Availability: Seasonal

