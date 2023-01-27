Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Co. Shore Shiver Get it

Style: IPA

If you visit Forgotten Boardwalk in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, you’ll find a taproom that’s an homage to the Jersey Shore complete with skeeball and a personality tester machine. But this particular IPA from the brewery recognizes a darker time in 1916 when a man-eating shark terrorized the New Jersey coast and “made the shore shiver.” The color of apple cider—the kind you can’t see through—Shore Shiver has light aromas of sweet citrus hops. Take a sip and you get those smooth citrus flavors with a kick of pine hops at the end.

ABV: 6.9%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!