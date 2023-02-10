Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Tightrope Walker Get it

Style: Porter

There’s a good reason the art on this Forgotten Boardwalk can is rather distinctive. Steve Moore, who drew Pierre the Tightrope Walker, is a storyboard artist and animator who’s worked on Despicable Me, Minions, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Once you open this colorful can, this dark Baltic porter smells of coffee, dark roasted malts, and dried fruit. Tasting it, there’s a mouthwatering black coffee flavor with notes of unsweetened chocolate and dark cherries.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!