Fremont Brewing Company Golden Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

Fremont’s taproom and beer garden are located in the Seattle neighborhood of the same name. Founded in 2009, the family-owned brewery has grown to become the third largest craft brewer in Washington state. Out of the can, Golden is a light pale straw color with exuberant effervescence. It has an aroma of mild malted grain with some notes of sweetness. We enjoy its flavors of malted grain and bread that ends with slight bitterness.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!