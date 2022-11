French Broad River Brewery Gateway Kolsch Get it

Style: Kolsch

Taking its name from the river that runs through Asheville, French Broad has been brewing since 2001. The brewery’s Gateway Kolsch is a mild yellow in color with aromas of toasted grains. Take a sip and you get a deeper, toasted bread crust taste with some associated bitterness.

ABV: 5.3%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!