Full Sail Brewing Company Sesión Cerveza Get it

Style: Mexican-style lager

Full Sail first started producing Session in 2005—and it was a big hit due to its drinkability. That line now includes Session Premium Lager, Session IPA, and Session Hazy Pale Ale. Sesión Cerveza is the brewery’s take on a Mexican lager—perfect for the dog days of summer. In 2017, the beer took home a silver for international-style pilsner category at the Great American Beer Festival and, in the same category, a gold at the U.S. Open Beer Championship. Sesión Cerveza boasts a pale straw yellow color with a quickly dissipating head. Its aroma has a combination of bread, yeast, and malt—though not overwhelming. It’s light and hoppy, with a slight bitterness to finish.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year Round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!