Georgetown Brewing Company Roger's Pilsner

Style: Pilsner

The history page of Georgetown Brewing makes it clear that they’re not fans of beer bios, “It’s always the same kind of thing about how the founders loved beer so much, they decided to quit their boring insurance jobs where they couldn’t drink beer for a living, and dedicate their lives to brewing well crafted beers.” Now, founders Manny Chao and Roger Bialous may not have sold insurance, but they definitely got the well-crafted beer part down. Roger’s is a light blond with a quick diminishing head. It has a light aroma of grass and biscuits. The pilsner has a nice biscuit taste with an easy finish.

ABV: 4.9%

Availability: Year Round

