Golden Road Brewery Mango Cart Get it

Style: Wheat Ale

The fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles are the inspiration for Mango Cart, the first in a series by Golden Road Brewery (Melon Cart is the second). You can taste the fruit and the California sun in this wheat ale from the acclaimed L.A. brewery. Mango Cart is a light golden straw in color, with some tight foam. True to its name, this brew grabs you with an unmistakeable mango aroma and flavor before moving to the wheater side of things.

ABV: 4.0%

Availability: Year Round

