Golden Road Brewing Ride On 10 Hop Hazy IPA

Style: IPA

Golden Road got its start in 2011 with a mission to bring fresh beer to Los Angeles. For their 10th anniversary, the brewery packed 10 hops from around the world into one IPA. 10 Hop Hazy is a hazy golden with a nice head and some fizzy carbonation. There are tropical aromas of passionfruit and mango. It has a melon flavor with a touch of bitterness followed by a mellow citrus finish.

ABV: 7.5%

Availability: Year Round

