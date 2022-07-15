Goose Island Beer Company Grapefruit Lemonade Shandy Get it

Style: Shandy

When you could really use a cold beer—say, a real refresher that’s a tinge different than the usual—that’s where the shandy (beer ‘n lemonade) comes into play. Goose Island offers three scrumptious versions, including Grapefruit Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and for shandy purists, Lemonade. The shandy has a hazy, almost apple juice-y appearance with strong aromas of grapefruit and lemon. Taste-wise, you’ll get a big burst of lemon and grapefruit peel with a lingering wheat flavor.

ABV: 4.2%

Availability: Year round

