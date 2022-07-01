Goose Island Tropical Beer Hug

Style: Imperial IPA

Founded in 1988 as a brewpub, Goose Island Beer Co. is more recently known for its lineup of Bourbon County Stouts. Going in a different direction, the brewery’s super juicy Tropical Beer Hug is a “beach vacation for your tastebuds.” The imperial IPA is light yellow in color with a quickly dissipating head. Aromas include tropical fruit and bread. It’s got plenty of grain and bread, plus peach and other fruit flavor—along with a strong alcohol kick.

ABV: 9.9%

Availability: Year Round

