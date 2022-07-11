Grains of Wrath Built for Speed Get it

Style: West Coast IPA

If you’re looking for a beer that “flies true and unrelenting in the face of boring,” you might want to find something from Grains of Wrath. Built for Speed won a gold medal in American-Style Strong Pale Ale at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival. It’s lemony gold in color with some thin foam and low carbonation. This IPA has a strong aroma of citrus hops. Tasting it, you start with an aggressive flavor of pine and floral hops and finish with grapefruit peel.

ABV: 6.7%

Availability: Year Round

