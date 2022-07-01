Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Grand Teton Brewing Bluebird Pilsner
19
Courtesy image 6 / 19

Grand Teton Brewing Bluebird Pilsner

Get it

Style: Pilsner

Before it was Grand Teton Brewing, it was Otto Brothers’ Brewing Company. Owned by two German brothers, it was the first microbrewery in the state of Wyoming, but more importantly, it was where the first glass jug growlers were developed. The water for Bluebird Pilsner is glacial run-off that is filtered by the granite and limestone of the nearby mountains before surfacing at a spring that’s a half mile from the brewery. Bluebird looks like lemon juice and has a light lemony aroma. Tasting the pilsner, you get a lingering grassy aftertaste that levels up as you drink it.

ABV: 4.7%

Availability: Year Round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink