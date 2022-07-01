Grand Teton Brewing Bluebird Pilsner Get it

Style: Pilsner

Before it was Grand Teton Brewing, it was Otto Brothers’ Brewing Company. Owned by two German brothers, it was the first microbrewery in the state of Wyoming, but more importantly, it was where the first glass jug growlers were developed. The water for Bluebird Pilsner is glacial run-off that is filtered by the granite and limestone of the nearby mountains before surfacing at a spring that’s a half mile from the brewery. Bluebird looks like lemon juice and has a light lemony aroma. Tasting the pilsner, you get a lingering grassy aftertaste that levels up as you drink it.

ABV: 4.7%

Availability: Year Round

