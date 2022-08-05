Great Divide Brewing Co. Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Ale Get it

Style: Sour

When Brian Dunn started Great Divide in 1994, he was the only full-time employee. Since then, the Denver brewery has grown in size and notoriety. It’s now one of the top-ranked breweries in beer-mad Colorado. Great Divide’s Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Ale is the color of cloudy ruby grapefruit juice. It was aromas of strawberry, papaya, rhubarb, and bread dough. Take a drink and you’ll get light tastes of tangy fruit with a sourdough bread finish.

ABV: 6.2%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!