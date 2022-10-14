Great Divide Brewing Co. Wild Raspberry AleGet it
Style: Ale
There are times it’s smart to revisit the classics. Wild Raspberry Ale was part of Great Divide’s core lineup until 2012, when the brewery retired the recipe. In 2021, the brewery decided to bring back an updated version. The result was a smash hit. Last year, Wild Raspberry Ale won silver in the American Fruited Ale category at the Great American Beer Festival. The beer comes out of the can a hazy, pink-red color with light-pink foam. There are light aromas of raspberries and bread dough. Take a drink and you get a floral start that moves on to raspberries before a slightly bitter kick at the end.
ABV: 4.8%
Availability: Year round
