Great Divide Brewing Company Chocolate Strawberry Yeti Get it

Style: Stout

Released just in time for Valentine’s Day, this imperial stout from Great Divide is “worthy of Cupid’s arrow.” A dark-dark beer with a big head, this Yeti variant has aromas of cocoa and malted grain with some strawberry mixed in. Take a drink of this love potion and you’re tasting milk chocolate, roasted grains, and some strawberry puree before darker grains roll in. Sure, you express love with flowers, but why not a four-pack?

ABV: 9.5%

Availability: Seasonal

