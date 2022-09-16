Great Divide Pumpkin Spice YetiGet it
Style: Stout
Love or hate it, pumpkin spice season cannot be ignored. The days grow colder, leaves start to turn, and cinnamon and nutmeg are suddenly in every beverage. Great Divide’s contribution is Pumpkin Spice Yeti Imperial Stout. Brewed with coffee and the aforementioned spices, the beer is black with a large head of light brown foam. It has aromas of clove, cinnamon, and java. Take a sip and you’ll get tastes of coffee beans, cinnamon, and nutmeg with a boozy finish.
ABV: 9.5%
Availability: Seasonal
