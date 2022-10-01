Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A bottle of Great Lakes Brewing Co. Blackout Stout
Great Lakes Brewing Co. Blackout Stout

Style: Stout

This imperial stout from Great Lakes commemorates the Northeast blackout of 2003 when 55 million people in the United States and Canada lost power. Out of the bottle, the color is as advertised with some mild redness at the edge of the glass. Blackout has aromas of dark malted grains and chocolate-covered cherries. Drink it, you flavors of dark chocolate and some stone fruit sweetness before a warming boozy finish.

ABV: 9.9%

Availability: Limited

