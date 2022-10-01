Great Lakes Brewing Co. Blackout StoutGet it
Style: Stout
This imperial stout from Great Lakes commemorates the Northeast blackout of 2003 when 55 million people in the United States and Canada lost power. Out of the bottle, the color is as advertised with some mild redness at the edge of the glass. Blackout has aromas of dark malted grains and chocolate-covered cherries. Drink it, you flavors of dark chocolate and some stone fruit sweetness before a warming boozy finish.
ABV: 9.9%
Availability: Limited
