Great Lakes Brewing Co. Nosferatu Get it

Style: IPA

Nosferatu from Great Lakes is part of the brewery’s Imperial IPA series. This Imperial Red IPA is a bright reddish amber color with aromas of toasted bread, malted grains, and pine hops. Take a drink and that aroma translates into round flavors of roasted malts and a bit of pine hop bitterness. Just like Nosferatu, this beer packs a bite.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Seasonal

