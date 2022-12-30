Great Lakes Brewing Co. NosferatuGet it
Style: IPA
Nosferatu from Great Lakes is part of the brewery’s Imperial IPA series. This Imperial Red IPA is a bright reddish amber color with aromas of toasted bread, malted grains, and pine hops. Take a drink and that aroma translates into round flavors of roasted malts and a bit of pine hop bitterness. Just like Nosferatu, this beer packs a bite.
ABV: 8.0%
Availability: Seasonal
