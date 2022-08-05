Great Lakes Brewing Co. Ruby’s Revenge Get it

Style: IPA

In 1986, when Great Lakes Brewing Co. got their start in Cleveland, they got both their master brewer and engineer from Schmidt’s. A year later, Schmidt’s closed for good, while 36 years later, Great Lakes Brewing is going strong. Ruby’s Revenge pours a light, clear citrus-tinged amber in color with guava, caramel, and grapefruit smells. It has flavors of grapefruit pulp and malt with a boozy kick and some finishing bitterness.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Limited

