Great Lakes Brewing Co. TropiCoastal Get it

Style: IPA

Cleveland might not be the first place you associate with tropical or coastal, but that might change with the latest addition to the Great Lakes‘ line of IPAs, TropiCoastal. This “hoppy hideaway” pours a clear lemon color with aromas of tropical fruit and citrus hops. Drinking it, you get a strong wave of tropical flavors at the start before heading toward some pine and grapefruit bitterness at the end.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!