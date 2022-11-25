Green Flash Brewing Co. West Coast IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Green Flash got its start in San Diego and its name from the optical phenomena that can occur at sunset or sunrise. The brewery’s West Coast IPA is a slightly hazy amber color with aromas of floral and piney hops. Drink it and you get orange and tangerine that moves on to pine hops with some bitterness at the finish.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Year round

