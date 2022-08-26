Hanging Hills Brewing Company Water Tower Pineapple + Mango Kettle SourGet it
Style: Sour
Hanging Hills opened in Hartford back in 2016 and due to financial reasons closed in 2020. But owner Joe Ploof decided he couldn’t walk away from the only job he ever loved. A year later, he was back in the brewing business. Water Tower pours a clear gold with light bubbles and smells like mango candy and pineapple. That first sip will deliver a tart start that bursts into sweet pineapple juice.
ABV: 5.5%
Availability: Year round
