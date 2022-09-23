Harpoon Brewery Dunkin’ PumpkinGet it
Style: Ale
What could be more New England than Dunkin’ Donuts and beer? Harpoon made this collaborative “spice latte ale” with pumpkin puree, cinnamon, Dunkin’ cold brew, and oat milk. The result is a beer with the color of unfiltered apple cider and the smell of cinnamon, allspice, and pumpkin. Drink Dunkin’ Punkin and you get a spicy start with some pumpkin before a milky coffee finish.
ABV: 5.2%
Availability: Limited
