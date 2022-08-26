Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Harpoon Brewery Rec. League

Style: Ale

Harpoon has been brewing beer in New England since 1986. So long ago, in fact, they got Brewing Permit #001 in Massachusetts. Employee-owned since 2014, everyone who works full-time at the brewery has a really good reason to make great beer. Harpoon’s Rec. League is a hazy pale ale made with some interesting ingredients: buckwheat kasha, sea salt, and chia seeds. It pours a hazy butterscotch color with aromas of citrus and tropical hops, and delivers bright flavors of melon, grapefruit, and tangerine before a slightly bitter finish.

ABV: 4.0%

Availability: Year Round

