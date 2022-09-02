Harpoon Flannel FridayGet it
Style: Amber Ale
As the seasons change, so do the beers. Flannel Friday “teetering somewhere between a brown ale and a red IPA” is Harpoon’s tribute to autumn in New England. The beer pours a dark reddish amber with a nice head of foam and aromas of piney hops and brown sugar. Drinking it, you taste balanced hoppiness and caramely malts.
ABV: 5.7%
Availability: Seasonal
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top