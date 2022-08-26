Harpoon IPAGet it
Style: IPA
According to Harpoon, its IPA is as “perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.” Dubbed “New England’s Original IPA,” the beer dates all the way back to 1993. Pour out the clear amber lager and let its aromas of sweet grain, corn, and a bit of citrus fill your nose. It’s a mellow IPA with some light hoppiness and a bit of maltiness and hops at the end.
ABV: 6.0%
Availability: Year round
