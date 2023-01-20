Haymarket Brewing Chicago Tavern Beer Get it

Style: Lager

Haymarket Brewing, located on Chicago’s Haymarket Square, is a “bar for working people—all kinds of working people.” Open since 2010, the brewery added another taproom and production brewery in Bridgman, MI, in 2015. The brewery’s Chicago Tavern Beer is a bright clear gold out of the can with plenty of carbonation. Take a whiff and you pick up malted grains, grass, and biscuit. Drinking this Dortmunder-style lager, it’s smooth and malty with a taste of honey and some mild black pepper spiciness to balance it out.

ABV: 5.3%

Availability: Year round

