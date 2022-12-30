Hellbent Brewing Company Red Patina Get it

Style: Ale

Based in the Lake City neighborhood of Seattle, Hellbent’s goal with Red Patina is “balance over bitterness.” The brewery sparingly adds hops to this beer, “…more to provide harmony, not lead vocals.” The result is a dark orangey amber beer with aromas of dark roasted grains and pine hops. Take a taste and you’ll get the flavor of malted grains with a bite of bitter hops. If it’s balance you’re seeking, try this silver medal winner from the 2022 World Beer Cup.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Year round

