Hi-Wire Brewing Lager Get it

Style: Lager

Hi-Wire got its start in 2013 in what is now the South Slope Brewery District of Asheville. This American lager is one of the brewery’s flagship beers and is a clear yellow color with light aromas of bright, fresh grain. Drinking Hi-Wire Lager, there is a slightly bitter, but pleasant grain taste before a smooth finish.

ABV: 4.6%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!