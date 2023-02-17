Highland Brewing Co. AVL IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Just so there’s no confusion with the above brewery, this Highland opened in North Carolina by Oscar Wong back in 1994. The brewery’s AVL, named after the airport code for Asheville Regional Airport, is a West Coast-style IPA. Out of the can, it’s slightly hazy with aromas of tropical and herbaceous hops. There’s a wonderful balance of flavors: juicy tropical hops with a little grassiness and a mild bitter finish.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!