Highland Brewing Cold Mountain Get it

Style: Ale

Founded by Oscar Wong in 1994, Highland is the first craft brewery to come to Asheville. In its 26th year, the brewery’s Cold Mountain marks the beginning of the holiday season for many beer lovers. The beer is red chestnut in color with aromas of malt and winter spices. It’s like Christmas in a bottle with warming flavors of herbal cola and spiced holiday cake and a candied pecan finish.

ABV: 5.9%

Availability: Limited

