Highland Brewing Hazy Heights IPAGet it
Style: IPA
Hazy Heights gets its name from the haze that hangs over the Blue Ridge Mountains surrounding Highland’s Asheville, NC, location. This “vibrant and topical IPA” is the color of hazy peach nectar with aromas of tangerine, peach, and pineapple—plus a touch of pine peeking in there, too. Take a sip of Hazy Heights and you’ll be treated to a mouthwatering juicy hops blast of mango and peach with some bitterness at the end.
ABV: 7.5%
Availability: Year round
