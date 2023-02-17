Highland Park Brewery Past/Future Get it

Style: IPA

Highland Park got its start 10 years ago in the eponymous LA neighborhood before opening a taproom and brewery in the city’s Chinatown. The brewery’s self-described simple goal is “making excellent beer in Los Angeles.” Past/Future is a New England-style IPA that pours hazy. It’s lemon-yellow in color with aromas of tangerine and tropical hops. A tinge of sweet grapefruit hits your palate before orange juice and a touch of bitterness finishes things off.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Limited

