Hobbs Brewing Co. Black Sheep Get it

Style: Pilsner

Hobbs gets its name from New Hampshire’s Nathaniel Hobbs, a captain who fought alongside George Washington in the Revolutionary War. After the war, a letter from General John Stark to Hobbs ended with the phrase “Live free or die. Death is not the worst of evils.” You can find the first part of that on New Hampshire license plates; the second part is a good name for a barleywine. Since 2014, Hobbs Tavern, built by the captain’s great-grandson in 1885, has been home to beers such as Black Sheep. The pilsner is a bright straw gold with just a touch of haze. There are herbal and floral aromas with slight bitterness. Take a taste and you’ll find it’s brimming with floral and herbaceous flavors that evolve to whole-grain crackers followed by a dry finish.

ABV: 5.4%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!