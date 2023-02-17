Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Hobbs Brewing Co. Wizard of Hobbs
Hobbs Brewing Co. Wizard of Hobbs

Get it

Style: Stout

Hobbs ages this “big, burly and wicked brew” in a bourbon barrel for six months. As a result, it pours almost oily black with dark brown foam featuring big bourbon and dark fruit aromas. Take a drink and there are flavors of bourbon, unsweetened chocolate, char, and dark fruit like cherries and raisins. We can understand why the brewery says, “There’s no place likes Hobbs.”

ABV: 11.0%

Availability: Limited

