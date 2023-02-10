Hobbs Brewing Company Hi, Jack! Get it

Style: IPA

Hi, Jack! from Hobbs is a hazy butterscotch color with pillowy foam and hoppy aromas of citrus and satsumas with some pine resin. Rather than being overly bright and acidic, the grapefruit and orange flavors in this New England-style IPA are mellow, almost creamy. Sales of the beer benefit the Warriors at 45 North, a New Hampshire organization that provides no-cost outdoor activities for active duty and retired military members.

ABV: 6.2%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!