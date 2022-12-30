Hopworks Urban Brewery Bog MonsterGet it
Style: Gose
Portland, Oregon-based Hopworks got its start in 2007. Focusing on sustainability, in 2015, the brewery became the first Salmon-Safe Certified Brewery in the U.S. Bog Monster is a lightly hazy yellow color with aromas of citrus and cranberry. Have a sip and you get that gose sourness along with orange, tart cranberry, and a touch of salt.
ABV: 5.2%
Availability: Limited
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top