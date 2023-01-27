Huss Brewing Co. Arizona Light Lager Get it

Style: Lager

If you’re looking for a beer that’s eminently crushable, Huss has this one tightly dialed-in (4.02% ABV, to be exact). Arizona Light Lager is clear straw in color with lines of rising bubbles and aromas of grain corn. As promised, this is light and super drinkable; there’s a grassy lightness with a floral sweetness at the end.

ABV: 4.02%

Availability: Year round

