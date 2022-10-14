Huss Brewing Co. Juicy Juicy IPAGet it
Style: IPA
When Jeff and Leah Huss opened Huss in 2013, Jeff was brewing the beer, filtering it, and delivering it in their old pickup truck. These days, the brewery is the third largest in Arizona. Juicy Juicy pours a very hazy grapefruit juice color. True to form, it smells of grapefruit peel, tropical hops, and orange. One sip delivers a rush of citrus and apple fruit juice with some bitterness to finish.
ABV: 6.3%
Availability: Year round
