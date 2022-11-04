Huss Brewing Co. Koffee Kölsch Get it

Style: Kölsch

When you hear coffee beer, you tend to think of porters and stouts. Huss turns that expectation on its ear with a light-bodied kölsch steeped with caramel and hazelnut coffee beans. The beer pours a clear golden straw color with aromas of sweet milky coffee and mild malted grains. On the palate, it has a wheat start that moves to coffee with some lingering hazelnut and caramel at the end.

ABV: 4.75%

Availability: Year round

