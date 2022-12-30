Huss Brewing Co. Papago Orange BlossomGet it
Style: Wheat Ale
Since not all parts of the U.S. are covered in ice and snow, drink sunshine in a can with Papago Orange Blossom. The beer is a light orange-yellow color with bright foam. The beer has aromas of orange gelatin, malted grains, and grasses. Drinking it, there are flavors of sweet tangerine and vanilla that bring up memories of eating Creamsicle bars in the summer.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Year round
