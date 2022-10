Huss Brewing Company Oktoberfest Get it

Style: Märzen

Winner of a silver medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival, Oktoberfest from Huss is a traditional Bavarian Märzen. The beer is bright, clear and amber in color with aromas of malted grains and toasted bread. The flavor mimics its smell: toasted grains with some rising malt sweetness at the end.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Seasonal

