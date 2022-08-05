Indeed Brewing Company Flavorwave IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Indeed Brewing is proving that they can change a lot more than taps. Every Wednesday, through the Indeed We Can Program, net proceeds from the brewery’s Minneapolis and Milwaukee taprooms go to local nonprofit organizations picked by Indeed employees. In 2021 alone, the program raised more than $150,000 for community organizations. The brewery’s Flavorwave pours a light golden haze with aromas of tropical fruit such as pineapple and peach. Take a drink and you’ll find juicy, tropical flavors of grapefruit and pineapple with some mild bitterness.

ABV: 6.2%

Availability: Year Round

