Indeed Brewing Company Mexican Honey
Style: Lager
A “floral fiesta for the senses” according to Indeed, Mexican Honey is an imperial lager made with Mexican orange blossom honey. As you’d expect, the beer pours honey in color with bright white foam. It has aromas of orange blossom and biscuit with a teasing thread of honey. Your palate is rewarded with smooth flavors of malted grains and floral honey.
ABV: 8.0%
Availability: Limited
