Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Indeed Brewing Company Mexican Honey
184
Courtesy image 6 / 184

Indeed Brewing Company Mexican Honey

Get it

Style: Lager

A “floral fiesta for the senses” according to Indeed, Mexican Honey is an imperial lager made with Mexican orange blossom honey. As you’d expect, the beer pours honey in color with bright white foam. It has aromas of orange blossom and biscuit with a teasing thread of honey. Your palate is rewarded with smooth flavors of malted grains and floral honey.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink